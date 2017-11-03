Warriors’ Swan Hill success



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA’S junior basketball program enjoyed another stellar tournament in Swan Hill last weekend with six teams winning through to the grand final stage which netted two wins, both to the under 16 girls’ teams.

Wangaratta Warriors’ under 16 girls division one and two sides fired on all cylinders over the weekend with the division one side registering five wins and a draw, while the division two side didn’t lose a game as they torched their competition.

The division one side defeated Bendigo Braves Yellow 31-9, Swan Hill Flyers 35-19 and St Mary’s Primary School 36-19 in their pool games while drawing with Mildura Heat 27-all.

They defeated Horsham Hornets 31-17 in the semi final before meeting Bendigo Braves Blue in the decider.

The Warriors ran out 26-19 winners holding off an early second half fight back from the Braves.

Warriors guard Morgan Byrne was named MVP in the grand final.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

