Tears of an Angel set for film

A WANGARATTA woman who was a victim of domestic violence as a teenager in the 1990s has a screen play to produce an Australian film based on a true story which exposes the tragedies that it brings.

The film is currently titled ‘Tears Of An Angel’ and it has a synopsis describing a raw, brutal and honest portrayal of a true life story that will leave the audiences gasping and talking about for decades to come.

Sonia Lyons was growing up in Queanbeyan NSW at the time she, her mother and family were exposed to the extreme violence from her father and she wants everyone to know about the dark depths of life during but after the violence ends.

Lynn Santer, an executive producer who is in development with several Hollywood based feature films with Priscilla Presley, Tippi Hedren, James Ganiere and Bruce Logan has personally invested in the film’s production.

She was nominated for the Pride of Australia Medal for the number of socially conscious causes she has championed.

Sandra L Rogers, a seasoned dramatic Australian writer, has written the screenplay and Sonia is now seeking about $35,000 in crowd funding so a director can come on board.

