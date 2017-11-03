SOLAR RUSH



BOTH Glenrowan and Winton could become the sites of two large scale solar farms with more than one company vying to set up at separate locations in the area.

ESCO Pacific held a public forum on Wednesday night, fielding questions from about 50 people on plans to build a 120-megawatt solar farm in Glenrowan, a venture costing $170 million.

Another renewable energy company, FRV Services Australia, has submitted a planning application to the Rural City of Benalla for an 85MW solar farm 3km southwest of Winton on a 250 hectare site.

According to ESCO Pacific head of development Allison Hawke, the area is close to the Ausnet Services network, making it ideal for solar energy catchment.

She said ESCO is close to lodging a development approval application for its solar farm and it had met with various landholders prior to this week’s forum.

The site – which is 245 hectares in size – is located about 2km west of Glenrowan and ESCO expects a decision from council in the first quarter of 2018.

