Old champions reflect on their flag success



Categories:

Tags:

IT has been just over a month since Wangaratta Magpies defeated Albury in the 2017 Ovens and Murray grand final.

In doing so, the Magpies snapped the Tigers’ stranglehold on the competition and stopped Albury’s run of premierships at three-in-a-row.

The 2017 Magpies also defended the historic four-peat of premierships won by the 1949-1952 Wangaratta side led by the legendary Mac Holten 65 years ago.

Wangaratta defeated Wodonga by 32 points in 1949, accounted for North Albury by 16 points in 1950, completed the three-peat with a 24-point win over Wodonga in 1951 and secured history with a 20-point win in 1952 over Rutherglen.

Four members of that historic 1952 premiership winning side remain with back pocket and wingman Lou Cesa, wingman Kevin Allan along with ruckman Bill Comensoli and utility Jack McCormick.

All four were in attendance for the 2017 decider and all shared their thoughts with the Wangaratta Chronicle on their historic run and the Magpies’ most recent success.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

