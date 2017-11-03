“No surprises” in English exam



THE first exam for VCE students was well within the boundaries of what was studied, at least according to Isaac Isarin.

Isaac, a student at Cathedral College, said he “enjoyed the questions” posed in Wednesday’s English exam, with language analysis his least favourite section.

“The questions were really well suited to what we had studied,” he told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“It was easy to understand what was being asked, they didn’t make it too hard but also not too easy.”

Isaac’s friend and classmate, Will Maclean, was pleased to “get it out of the way”.

“It’s very nice to never have to do another English essay again,” he said.

“It was almost very bad because I didn’t study for those exact questions but I pulled it all together in the end.”

