Magpies, Colts in for an interesting finish

TOMORROW’S finale of the match between City Colts and Wangaratta Magpies will be an interesting affair.

The weather took its toll on the match last week, forcing rain delays, drenching the outfield and taking the pace off the ball which fell in the Magpies’ favour as they bowled the Colts out for 121 runs in the 56th over.

It took a full team effort, and Magpies captain Zac Guilfoyle said it’s the sort of performance he wants from his side.

“We are on record having said we don’t have the top end talent as some of the other clubs,” Guilfoyle said.

“But what I do have is 11 players that want to have a crack.

“We identified a need to improve our fielding after the Delatite game and that really came to the fore on the weekend.

