All jazzed up for a big weekend in our city

ORGANISERS of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues are once again looking forward to a busy weekend, packed with music and activities.

Festival board chair Paul Squires said fine weather and a makeover of the free stage offering in Ford Street – with food and drink vendors complementing free music – would hopefully see a bumper crowd come and enjoy the country’s top regional jazz festival.

“It will be a great year for locals as well – with the support of the Rural City of Wangaratta we have maintained last year’s very successful special ticket prices for locals,” he said.

“The program is exceptional, with something for everyone, and you don’t have to be a jazz and blues fan to have a great time.”

Mr Squires described this year’s festival program as being “world class”, adding that the artistic team have worked cohesively and tirelessly to create an “outstanding” performance schedule.

“With nine venues, 200 artists, three days and up to 25,000 visitors, it is a big logistical undertaking.”

