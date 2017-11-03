Back in the mix



MILAWA has stormed into the Ovens and King premiership conversation for 2018 following the return of three star players.

The Demons have secured the prize signatures of dominant ruckman Brent Newton, mercurial forward Daniel Lewis and classy utility Josh Roman, and appear certain to improve upon their elimination final exit this year.

Newton’s reputation precedes him, having been well established as the most valuable ruckman in the Ovens and King before taking on the coaching position at Chiltern this year.

Citing an increasing work schedule, Newton stepped down from his role at the Swans at the end of the season, and Milawa co-coach Josh Owen said it would be great to have the star big man back.

“Brent’s return is fantastic for the club,” Owen said.

“He enjoyed his time at Chiltern, but with his increasing workload it made sense for him to come back to Milawa.

