VCE exams beckon for hundreds of Wangaratta students

THOUSANDS of year 12 students will begin the last chapter of their secondary schooling today.

Some 36 Cathedral College, 108 Galen Catholic College and 60 Wangaratta High School year 12 students will sit their VCE English exam this morning.

Students have been able to continue to study at school and work with their teachers to prepare for the exam period, which finishes on Wednesday, November 22.

Study for the English exam started for many last year when they read their official texts for the first time in the summer holidays and ramped up as the year progressed.

Teachers have aimed to give students all the tools necessary to revise, reduce their stress levels and cope with workloads to ensure success in the exams.

Galen Catholic College student, Denholm Saxby, said most teachers were running normal classes during their scheduled class times to help increase students’ confidence.

