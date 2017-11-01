Sun shines on junior stars



IN absolute perfect weather conditions, 37 players contested eight sections in last Friday’s round two of the Edi Upper/Moyhu junior tennis aggregate competition.

And as in previous years’ competitions, players in all sections gave spectators their full money’s worth of entertainment, with action on the four courts getting under way at 4pm and finishing in the last of the day’s light at 8pm.

Section one was hotly contested right throughout, but with age and experience on their side, Georgia Sampson and Charlie McGrath tied to top the chart with 14 games apiece, gallantly holding out Nathan Sampson (12) and Jacques Simian (10).

Final scores were not truly indicative of the closeness of competition in the section two event.

Top honours could have gone to any one of the five contestants, as each showed plenty of good stroke play and strategy.

However, Jack Jewson and Ethan McDonald (returning to the scene after a two-year hiatus) came out on top with 15 games each.

