Students’ insight into environment

VIRTUAL reality headsets helped a team of year 10 students share information about palm oil and sustainability.

Imogen Quilty, Madalynn Baumanis, Chloe Hutchinson and Emma Gillies from Galen Catholic College conducted a presentation at the North East School Environment Day, held at the HP Barr Reserve last Tuesday.

The girls spent about a month preparing for the day, including brainstorming ways to engage the grade five students during their four 30 minute sessions.

A Google Expedition headset was available to the students so they decided to incorporate that into their presentation.

The primary school students were able to go on virtual tours of rainforests, deforested areas and supermarkets to learn more about what products contain palm oil.

The group also conducted a guessing game, where their audience would guess whether products including Tim Tams and Nutella used palm oil and whether it was sourced sustainably.

