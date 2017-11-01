Rebound Roos



KING Valley’s preparations for the 2018 Ovens and King Football League season are under way, with Simon Patterson re-signing as coach and bringing former Wangaratta utility Beau Wheeler onboard as a playing assistant coach.

Patterson said the disappointment of the Roos’ on-field results in 2017 had left him with a renewed determination to bring success out to Whitfield.

Nonetheless, Patterson took the time to make sure his decision to re-commit to the Roos was the right one.

“The toughest part of it for me was family,” Patterson said.

“With my wife (Grace) playing netball and me coaching, it does take time away from the kids.

“But I love coaching and I feel like there is unfinished business.

