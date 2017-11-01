Mandy arrested, in court



A THOONA woman wanted by police on numerous assault and traffic charges finally fronted court on Monday after she was arrested on warrants in Benalla over the weekend.

Mandy Martyn, 50, appeared in custody at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court where police informant, Senior Constable Diane Smith of Benalla police, alleged Martyn’s offending dated back to May last year.

Four arrest warrants had been issued due to Martyn’s failure to appear in court on several occasions.

Sen Const Smith said on May 28, 2016, Martyn allegedly performed burnouts in her car in Sargeant Street, Thoona, before hitting and damaging a nearby steel pole.

In a separate incident last year on August 4 at 6pm, Martyn allegedly drove dangerously along Corowa-Wangaratta Road (Federation Way) by slowing her car’s speed down to 10kph in the 80kph zone before suddenly speeding up again.

Martyn allegedly “eventually stopped her car in the middle of the lane” and reversed it into a car before speeding away, leaving the occupants feeling “frightened and shaken”.

