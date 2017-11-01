Liddell takes back top spot



ON a day when the weather gods threatened to intervene, the rain thankfully dissipated and players were able to take to the courts for the third round of Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club’s aggregate competition, with each of the eight sections fighting it out to the finish line.

Section one saw Brendan Liddell take back the number one spot on the ladder with a solid day’s play, only losing the one set and finishing with a score of 21/13.

It was tight for the minor placings with Kevin Callahan edging ahead slightly with a score of 19 games to just pip Matt Allen at the net post on 18 games.

Coming in fourth position was John Brunner with 17 games followed by Matt Curran.

A week is a long time in tennis as Lance Crockett can attest to as he bounced back from his poor showing last week to take the win in section two with 22 games.

The ground strokes were flowing beautifully off his racquet as he completed a memorable day.

