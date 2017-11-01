IN SAFE HANDS



WANGARATTA fire brigades are among the top five fastest fire service responders in the state, according to data released by the Country Fire Authority (CFA) this week.

Of all incidents recorded in the Wangaratta CFA area between April 1 and June 30 this year, 90 per cent of Wangaratta and district brigades arrived at the scene, on average, within six minutes and 11 seconds.

This means that nine times out of 10, Wangaratta brigades responded nearly two minutes faster than the statewide standard response time of eight minutes.

Our rapid response rate marks Wangaratta’s CFA emergency response service fifth fastest in Victoria, shortly behind Ocean Grove, Mornington, Boronia and Morwell.

Wangaratta CFA District 23 operations manager Stewart Kreltszheim said he attributed our brigades’ rapid response time to the “high level of professionalism in the district”.

“Our staff members have worked together for a while, so they’re very experienced,” Mr Kreltszheim told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

