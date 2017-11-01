Hardcourt the team to beat



Wang Hardcourt has been showing a clean pair of heels to its opposition so far this season, and this week it was Wang Lawn that was on the receiving end of the power and precision tennis Hardcourt is producing.

Lawn usually holds sway in the ladies’ sets but this week Hardcourt was able to exploit the deficiencies of the Lawn side and win two sets to lay the foundation for victory early.

With the Hardcourt men winning all four sets, the team established an insurmountable lead heading into the mixed sets.

Lawn did manage to provide some oppsition but the damage was done earlier and Hardcourt had a convincing 9-3 victory.

Scott Solimo, Chris Lucas, Andy Lucas and Robyn Hogan all produced perfect days, winning three sets each, while for the Lawn Janine ‘Leroy’ Thiele, Emily ‘Baz’ Brown and Janelle ‘Rex’ Hartwig battled against the odds to no avail.

In another intra-town rivalry, Corowa Blue overwhelmed Corowa Red in the Friday night match.

