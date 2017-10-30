Still no deals for McGowan



CATHY McGowan (MHR, Indi) has maintained that the removal of former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce from Parliament will not sway her vote on political matters.

The High Court ruled on Friday afternoon that Mr Joyce was ineligible to stand in Parliament due to his dual citizenship with New Zealand.

As a result, the government no longer has a one-seat majority, paving the way for Ms McGowan to wield more influence in Parliament.

“My position has not changed,” Ms McGowan said in a statement to the Wangaratta Chronicle following the momentous High Court decision.

“There will be no deals.

“As an Independent I will consider every Bill on its merits, and will continue to represent the interests of my electorate.

