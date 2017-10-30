NEW LOOK CITY?



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA’S central business district (CBD) could expand in coming years with a masterplan detailing how the city’s railway precinct could connect better with the rest of the city.

The masterplan has an aim to find a better balance of green versus roads and car parking in the precinct that’s bordered by Norton, Cusask and Docker streets, making it more pedestrian friendly and inviting to public transport users.

Planning for the area is part of $1 million allocated in council’s 2017/18 budget, however part of this incorporates a Moloney’s Arcade redevelopment, a project which was recently shelved by councillors.

Attendees to an interactive forum last week were able to give feedback and offer suggestions about what they like or dislike about the Railway Precinct Masterplan, as a first stage to inform the plan.

Concepts involved developing Norton Street from a business sense which could allow people who have been using public transport to wait in a comfortable environment.

The Norton Street water tower could offer as a landmark for light projection shows or artwork showcasing Wangaratta’s essence.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

