Colour Run spreads the joy

FUN, chalk and water made for a healthy, good time when St Patrick’s Primary School staged its inaugural Colour Run yesterday.

Some 550 people registered for the 5km untimed run along the Ovens River trail and it was all in the name of promoting exercise and at the same time it raised money for the school.

If it was a competition first over the line was young Boadie Ousley and he was followed by a string of kids, teachers and parents.

St Patrick’s principal Terry Corrigan was bombarded by coloured chalk early on the piece and he said the idea was the brainchild of two mums Bridget Hourigan and Shae McCoy.

“Bridget and Shae came up with the idea and put it to the Parents and Friends Association and we went from there,” he said.

“They have been the driving force behind it, they did their homework and they’re just incredible mums.”

