Name is the game for Prosecco Rd growers



Categories:

Tags:

KING Valley’s Prosecco Road diverted to Canberra this week, as local winegrowers raised awareness of their need to retain use of the prosecco name.

Following on from meetings in Melbourne last week, a local delegation travelled to Canberra earlier this week to ensure federal leaders know the impact an Italian push to lay claim to the prosecco name would have on the Australian industry, and particularly the King Valley.

Ross Brown from Brown Brothers was part of the Canberra delegation, which he said was a proactive move as free trade agreement negotiations between Australia and the European Union get under way.

Italy has flagged its intention to prevent Australian producers from marketing wine with prosecco on the label, saying it is a region rather than a grape variety.

With the King Valley producing highly-regarded prosecco at Brown Brothers, Chrismont, Dal Zotto, Pizzini and Sam Miranda Wines, which work collectively through the Prosecco Road wine and tourism marketing initiative, this is a particular concern.

“We think it is a typical commercial grab, and we have to be astute in raising awareness of the importance of this issue,” Mr Brown said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

