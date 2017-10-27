Generosity shines at annual Pink Breakfast



A GENEROUS Wangaratta community again offered its support for breast cancer research at the city’s annual Pink Breakfast yesterday.

Baker Street’s Aroma Deli was full all morning with locals keen to enjoy breakfast or coffee, with $1 from each purchase going to the Breast Cancer Network Australia.

A number of those who stopped by said the sea of pink ladies in front of the café had caught their eye and enticed them in, where they were only too happy to make a purchase or buy some raffle tickets, or both.

“Just about everyone has said their life has been touched by cancer, and people are so generous ,” local breast care nurse Sally Timmins said.

“The event seems to get bigger every year, and is getting a real profile in the community.

“There have been so many fundraisers this week, but people are still so willing to give, even individuals and businesses who have contributed raffle prizes.

“And we are really grateful to Tony and his team at Aroma Deli for letting us take over the place for the breakfast.”

