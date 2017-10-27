AFL blockbuster is back

Premier fixture for city to open up the pre-season competition for 2018



REIGNING AFL premier Richmond will take on Essendon at Wangaratta in a JLT Community Series twilight match on February 24, 2018.

The preseason match is bound to attract a sell-out crowd mirroring the 2013 clash between the two teams at the Norm Minns Oval when 11,000 fans attended.

It will be the fourth AFL match played in Wangaratta, with Richmond vs Collingwood in 2014, and St Kilda vs North Melbourne in 2015.

Border North East chief executive officer John O’Donohue said it was a major coup for the region again, saying “we were lucky to get Richmond”.

“The Richmond Football club is aiming for 90,000 members in 2018 and as it’s the first match since winning the premiership there will be extra interest in the game,” Mr O’Donohue said.

“Essendon supporters are getting eager again as well after getting battered and bruised throughout the controversy.”

