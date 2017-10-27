$170M SOLAR FARM

Glenrowan’s rays of sunshine may produce power for 40,000 homes


LAND TO BUILD ON: ESCO Pacific has proposed to construct a 120 megawatt solar farm in Glenrowan which would consist of 360,000 solar panels. The proposed land is marked in yellow.

A SOLAR farm worth $170 million proposed for Glenrowan would produce enough energy to power 40,000 homes.

In a growing trend to generate renewable energy, the farm would generate 120 megawatts of electricity, fed by 360,000 solar panels.

The panels would be set up on an east-west tracking system and the energy produced from the sun would be fed into the AusNet distribution network located nearby.

ESCO Pacific with Palasade Investment Partners – the company which financially backed the Barnawartha Saleyards construction – has proposed to build the solar farm on 245 hectares of existing private land in Glenrowan.

The intended site is located on Glenrowan-Winton Road, bordered by Glenrowan-West and Chivers roads.

ESCO Pacific is in the construction phase of a larger 148MW farm at Ross River near Tamworth, northern NSW.

