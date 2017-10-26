Tigers and Dons to clash at Wangaratta

Old foes return to the rural city in JLT Community Series Match



Categories:

Tags:

REIGNING Premier Richmond will take on Essendon at Wangaratta in a JLT Community Series match on February 24, 2018.

The preseason match is bound to attract a sell-out crowd as when the two teams clashed in 2013 at the Norm Minns Oval a capacity 11,000-strong crowd attended.

It will be the fourth AFL match played in Wangaratta, with Richmond vs Collingwood in 2014, and St Kilda vs North Melbourne in 2015.

The second Richmond match lured a capacity crowd also and although numbers were down last year, council reported that the event was worth more than $1.5 million to Wangaratta’s economy.

Each year accommodation and hospitality venues such as cafes and restaurants have been well booked with fans from across Victoria and over the border descending on Wangaratta.

Competing AFL clubs usually come to Wangaratta at least a day before the event to meet fans, including a training session on the Friday afternoon before the game.

No doubt fans from both clubs will be keen to get a signature from their idols.

Richmond enjoyed a brilliant 2017 season breaking its 37-year premiership drought, smashing Adelaide by 48 points in the grand final.

The club will be keen to get back to Wangaratta as it won both preseason matches it has played in the rural city and in 2013 and 2014 the Tigers had solid years and went on to make the finals, however, lost in an elimination final both years.

The AFL reports the Wangaratta match as a highlight in the JLT Community Series fixture as the Bombers could unveil their trio of recruits Jake Stringer, Devon Smith and Adam Saad.

In 2012, the Bombers’ decision to fly to Wangaratta was heavily criticised after they were forced to turnaround due to bad weather.

Their opponents St Kilda was already there and ended up playing an intraclub match.

Essendon returned the following year, only to be beaten at the hands of the Tigers.

The February 24 match in Wangaratta will be a twilight game, with the bounce from 4.35pm, and television coverage through Foxtel.

For the full preseason fixture go to http://www.afl.com.au/fixture/jlt-community-series.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

