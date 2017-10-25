‘Who brought machetes?’



Categories:

Tags:

A MAN accused of producing two machetes during a deadly brawl on White Street this year will not enter a plea until medical records of the injured victims are reviewed.

Paul Kerr, 47, appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he faced the charges of affray and recklessly causing serious injury in relation to the incident in Wangaratta on May 20.

Police have alleged Kerr wielded two machetes during the brawl, which he used to assault cousins Jacob Allan, 23, and Christopher Meaney, 28.

Defence counsel Joe Battiato told Magistrate David Faram on Monday he accepted that Kerr was involved in the brawl, which tragically claimed the life of 41 year old Russell Berry, of Wangaratta.

“One of the people in my client’s party was killed in the affray,” Mr Battiato told the court.

However, he indicated that Kerr did not produce the machetes.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

