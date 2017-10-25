School is out forever, for year 12s



Categories:

Tags:

WITH their first exam only a week away, Wangaratta year 12 students will no doubt be excited to blow off some steam as they celebrate their last day of school.

Wangaratta High School and Galen Catholic College’s almost-graduates marked their final day of school yesterday, while those at Cathedral College will have their Celebration Day today.

The stress of upcoming exams seemed to be forgotten for the morning as the many energised students paraded across school grounds for the last time in their costumes.

Year 12 students from Galen Catholic College yesterday enjoyed a barbecue breakfast and a costume parade before they participated in their final mass and assembly.

Wangaratta High School staff put on a breakfast for their most senior students who were dressed in carefully coordinated costumes.

Cathedral College’s year 12 students will have an assembly jam packed with activities from 8.30am today before sharing a morning tea with their parents and families.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

