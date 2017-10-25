RSL SITE SALE



PLANS for the Wangaratta RSL to leave its home of 65 years are almost complete with the final chapter of an old book set to close this Friday if the iconic building sells at auction.

Potential buyers of one of Wangaratta’s unique property opportunities are encouraged to attend the 12 noon auction on Friday at the existing RSL, 76A Reid Street.

The RSL will build a long-awaited new headquarters at the former Sydney Hotel site on Templeton Street from next year.

Key features are a service and wartime memorabilia section, outdoor alfresco with riverside views, along with entertainment, bistro and gaming areas.

Wangaratta RSL vice president Andrew Kay said there has been interest in the property and the committee expects investors to bid given the potential the building exudes.

“It is in a prime location and buildings of this nature are rarely available, given that the RSL has owned it since 1952,” Mr Kay said.

