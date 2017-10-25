RSL SITE SALE

Iconic Reid Street building up for auction this Friday


UNDER THE HAMMER: Wangaratta RSL vice president Andrew Kay is looking forward to the imminent auction of what’s soon to be the former home of the sub-branch when the rare iconic Reid Street building goes up for auction this Friday. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

PLANS for the Wangaratta RSL to leave its home of 65 years are almost complete with the final chapter of an old book set to close this Friday if the iconic building sells at auction.

Potential buyers of one of Wangaratta’s unique property opportunities are encouraged to attend the 12 noon auction on Friday at the existing RSL, 76A Reid Street.

The RSL will build a long-awaited new headquarters at the former Sydney Hotel site on Templeton Street from next year.

Key features are a service and wartime memorabilia section, outdoor alfresco with riverside views, along with entertainment, bistro and gaming areas.

Wangaratta RSL vice president Andrew Kay said there has been interest in the property and the committee expects investors to bid given the potential the building exudes.

“It is in a prime location and buildings of this nature are rarely available, given that the RSL has owned it since 1952,” Mr Kay said.

