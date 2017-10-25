Regional food plan to reach full potential



Categories:

Tags:

FEEDBACK from a group of 30 local producers, retailers and health specialists will inform a Regional Food Plan into how the local food sector can reach its full potential.

Gateway Health and Northeast Health Wangaratta held its third food lab last week, which canvassed ideas under the ‘Community food for all’ program.

The end goal of the program is to work out ways to promote local food to consumers, hence supporting local producers, retailers and jobs.

“The main thing to come out of it was bringing together the existing entities within one connecting body,” Gateway Health promotions coordinator, Clare Schultz, said.

“It’s about finding what’s out there and establishing a common theme such as eating well and supporting local economies.

“By supporting the local food sector we’re supporting local people, enhancing training and education, and creating jobs.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

