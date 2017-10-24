Little athletics growing strong thanks to parents like Carolyn



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA’S Little Athletics marks its 50th anniversary this year, an impressive feat that could not have been achieved without the help of dedicated parents and committee members.

One dedicated parent and committee member is Milawa mother of two, Carolyn Trethowan.

Carolyn first became involved with Little Athletics in 2007 when her two daughters, Hayley and Mikaela, joined the club due to their love for sport and athletics at school.

She has since become club president, even though her daughters are no longer competing, so she could ensure children would be given every opportunity to succeed.

Carolyn has also been on the Northern Country Region Little Athletics Committee for many years and assists annually at regional relay and track and field competitions.

“I like to see the club improving,” she said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

