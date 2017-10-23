Win for environment



SINGLE-USE plastic bags will be banned across Victoria as part of $30.4 million in the 2017/18 State Budget to improve the ways we manage waste and recover resources.

And Wangaratta residents can have their say on what reusable alternatives to plastic bags they want to see locally such as ‘boomerang bags’.

This is because experiences in other places show that banning lightweight plastics can lead to undesirable results.

This includes increased use of heavier duty plastics, which can have an even greater environmental impact.

Wangaratta council’s OurSay survey is asking people to give their opinions on how lightweight plastic bags can be replaced by a more environmentally friendly alternative.

It supersedes a survey asking if plastic bags should be banned, one that attracted 1500 views but only 17 votes.

