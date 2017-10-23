Wangaratta Relay For Life raises $76,000+



WANGARATTA again proved itself as a generous and caring community raising more than $76,000 through the Relay For Life event held on the weekend.

And with four weeks of time remaining for people to still make donations Wangaratta Relay For Life committee chairperson Ray Champlin was hopeful that figure would grown even further.

“I am hopeful we will raise around $5000 more than last year,” Mr Champlin said.

“It’s an incredible effort in our 10th year and it reflects the overall generosity of the Wangaratta community.”

Mr Champlin said there were many highlights for this year’s event, none more so than the number of participants.

“We had 424 registered participants and I think around 400 of them took part in the walk.

“The large number of youth teams was also a highlight and is encouraging for the future.

“There were concerns about the event maintaining its popularity due to so much competition from other charities and fundraisers so this result has been especially welcome.”

