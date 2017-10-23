TIP GOING GREEN



CONSTRUCTION of a $2.2 million organics processing plant near Wangaratta will save the rural city more than $700k in waste transport costs per annum.

Up to 5200 tonnes of organic garden and food wastes will be composted per annum when the plant is built.

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) on Friday gave Wangaratta council the green light to go ahead with the plant’s construction within a 1.4-hectare portion of the Bowser landfill site.

Once complete, council will no longer have to cart organic waste matter to Shepparton – a process that cost ratepayers $738,000 in the 2016/17 financial year.

Since organic waste bins rolled out to residential and commercial properties in September 2015, Wangaratta has been busy working with the EPA to get the tick of approval to construct the plant.

Council’s director infrastructure services Alan Clark said the approval was the culmination of two years’ hard work.

