Baton carry a lifetime thrill



Categories:

Tags:

A LOCAL athlete has been selected to help carry the Queen’s Baton through Wangaratta on February 14 next year as it makes it way to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

National record holder, Michael Fawkner, of Wangaratta, said he was “absolutely thrilled to represent Wangaratta as part of the baton relay”.

“I’m over the moon,” he told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

Mr Fawkner said he’s been involved in track and athletics all his life, however, it wasn’t until after he was diagnosed with Charcot Marie Tooth Syndrome in 2010 he began competing in para athletics events.

“There’s no cure for this particular rare nerve disease, but I’ve taken a positive view by getting involved with competitions at athletics,” he said.

“I’ve been competing as an athlete since 2013, when I managed to break a number of Australian records in shot put, discus and javelin.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

