Public information is assisting Kath’s case

INFORMATION from members of the public in recent weeks is helping detectives probing the suspected abduction and murder of 37 year old Wangaratta mother of three Kath Bergamin 15 years ago.

Detectives from the Missing Persons Squad currently in Wangaratta said people they have spoken to in the local area this month have helped with their ongoing lines of inquiry.

“We’re encouraged by the people who have come to us so far,” Detective Senior Constable Tim Ryan said this week.

“We’ve been continuing to speak with people originally spoken to as well as other people… and they’ve been able to provide some information.

“We know there are people out there who know more and others who know a lot more and we strongly encourage them to come to us.

“People may know something, or have been involved but their culpability could be quite low and indemnity from prosecution could be considered.”

Det Sen Const Ryan said they are still appealing to the anonymous author of a letter, received in April this year, to make contact.

Posters remain plastered throughout the region appealing for help and publicising the $1 million reward for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the principal offender.

Ms Bergamin vanished from her Brien Crescent home in Wangaratta on the night of August 18, 2002, with the coroner 10 years ago finding she was unlawfully taken and killed by persons unknown, her body never recovered.

Police have confirmed Ms Bergamin’s estranged husband John Bergamin and their eldest son Steven are suspects in the case.

Det Sen Const Ryan re-iterated there is a large team working on the case and they are not giving up.

• Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

