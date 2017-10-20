‘Fantastic’ decision to ban single-use bags



THE State Government’s move this week to ban single-use plastic shopping bags has been welcomed by Wangaratta Boomerang Bags president Mary-Ann Sargent.

“It’s fantastic,” the local environmentalist told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“It’s been a long campaign and we still have a long way to go, but this is certainly a wonderful start.”

Ms Sargent has worked hard to persuade shoppers to make the switch from single-use plastic shopping bags to Boomerang Bags, re-usable bags hand made by local volunteers using recycled materials.

“Boomerang Bags is a great movement and it’s spreading,” she said.

“We’re educating people about ways to reduce plastic by encouraging them to bring their own reusable containers to the deli and material bags to the supermarket.

“The more we can educate people, the more they’ll be empowered to stop the use of plastic bags.”

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said “banning single-use plastic bags will slash waste, reduce litter and help protect marine life in Victoria’s pristine waters”.

In a webpoll conducted by the Wangaratta Chronicle earlier this year, 72 per cent voted to support a ban on single-use plastic bags in Victoria.

