Cheap land for SES home

THE last piece of the jigsaw puzzle to give the Wangaratta SES unit a new home is almost in place with a new headquarters to join the Handley Street emergency services precinct.

Council approved the lease of ideal land at the precinct for the life-saving service at a ‘peppercorn rate’ of $1 per annum.

Approval of State Government funding to the tune of $1.6 million in the 2017/18 budget will pave the way for the unit to move from its outdated and crammed headquarters currently located in Millard Street.

The new site is located on the former Ovens College next to the CFA Station and opposite the police station.

The $1.6m will go towards building the new local headquarters (LHQ) and furnishing it with essential equipment and technology, with the capacity to add extra vehicles.

In council’s report tabled at this week’s October council meeting councillors and the gallery heard that the SES unit services the local government area and attends 225 requests for assistance each year.

The $1 per annum lease is in stark contrast to a situation if a commercial enterprise was to lease the land, as rent would be set at about $5000.

However, the SES will be responsible for all costs related to the proposed lease along with planning and building permits and ongoing public liability costs.

Councillor Dean Rees said it’s expected the planning side of the project should be completed for works to begin in early 2018.

Community members can make submissions to the proposed lease of land until 5pm Friday, November 17.

