Flood warning for North East

UPDATE

Today, 12.30pm

A cold front and associated trough is expected to cross over Victoria today.

Heavy rainfall is possible over parts of the North East today and early Friday.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to become more extensive this afternoon, then contract east and clear by dawn on Friday.

Isolated higher falls of 50 to 70mm are possible, especially with thunderstorms.

Stream rises are expected in response to the forecast rain, with the possibility of minor flooding developing in the North East catchments from early Friday morning.

Today, 9.30am

A flood watch has been issued for North East Victoria, including Upper Murray, Mitta Mitta, Kiewa, Ovens and King catchments.

A trough is expected to sweep across Victoria this morning, starting in the western districts of the state and reaching the North East in the evening.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are possible in the North East ranges from midday.

In the 12 hours from midday, Thursday rainfall totals of 30-50 mm are forecast with isolated higher totals possible on the ranges.

Stream rises are expected in response to the forecast rain, with the possibility of minor flooding developing in the North East catchments from early Friday morning.

Stay informed – monitor your local conditions and remain alert.

The Wangaratta Chronicle will provide more updates as the situation changes.

What you should do:

Decide what you and your family will do if flooding impacts you. For information on how to prepare go to www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/floodsafe.

You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.

Review your emergency plan and check your emergency kit is fully stocked, if you have one.

Farmers should consider moving livestock and machinery to higher ground.

