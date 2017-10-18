MP fuels public energy model



Categories:

Tags:

CATHY McGowan (MHR, Indi) has called on the Federal Government, as it grapples with national energy strategy and security, to recognise the potential of community energy projects.

Introducing the Renewable Energy Legislation Amendment (Supporting Renewable Communities) Bill 2017 in Parliament on Monday, Ms McGowan said communities across Indi were “ready to go” with local solutions to tackle rising energy costs and security.

Ms McGowan is proposing a dedicated focus in funding for community energy projects from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

“There are 90 community energy projects across Australia – 75 per cent of them are in regional Australia,” Ms McGowan said.

“As an independent representative I’m asking the government to hear the community’s message that local power generation is a vital piece of a dynamic national approach, together with baseload projects and other initiatives.”

Ms McGowan said that North East communities and organisations were ready to play a role in developing local energy solutions.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

