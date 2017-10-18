LAND TO GROW

300 hectares to accommodate homes for up to 7000 more residents



PLANS to open up 300 hectares of land in Wangaratta to accommodate development for more than 2000 new homes will go on public display tomorrow.

Amendment C71 proposes changes to the Wangaratta Planning Scheme which will transform current farm land into two new residential communities to cater for potential growth in Wangaratta over the next two decades.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Ken Clarke said the amendment would allow for up to 2285 new homes which could accommodate up to 7000 people.

“This is a significant step forward in freeing up enough land for Wangaratta’s growth over at least the next 15 years,” he said.

“Achieving growth in Wangaratta is a major priority for this council and this proposed amendment ensures growth will happen in a well-planned, environmentally sustainable way.

“It will facilitate the changes required to ensure the right planning scheme controls are in place and allow for a smooth transition to a new residential area.”

