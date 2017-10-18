Happy camper Paris returns with a smile



Categories:

Tags:

A SPECIALISED camp providing fun activities and experiences for kids with type 1 diabetes has proved to be enjoyable in more ways than one for Galen Catholic College student, Paris McLaurin.

The 13 year old is one of the 2650 Victorian school aged children who live with type 1 diabetes, an auto immune disease and one of the most common chronic childhood conditions.

Paris has to check her blood glucose levels at least six times every day and has to have five insulin injections for the daily management of a condition she will live with for the rest of her life.

But earlier this month she returned in high spirits from a fun-filled five day diabetes camp at the Mornington Peninsula where diabetes was the norm for everyone who took part.

Her mum Janine McLaurin said the camp gave Paris the opportunity to enjoy activities like horse riding, climbing the high ropes and going to a disco, while also being able to meet and make friends with others who have the condition.

She said at the same time the family could rest a little easier knowing she was in safe hands, with the fully supervised camp having a team of diabetes educators, dietitians and even an onsite doctor.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

