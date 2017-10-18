CFA cautions early onset of prolonged fire season



BELOW average rainfall and rising temperatures means residents should be on alert for an early onset to a prolonged fire season, CFA District 23 operations manager Stewart Kreltszheim has warned.

Across the district Mr Kreltszheim said soil moisture is down and bushland is considerably dry.

“We’re already seeing fires that are starting to burn uncharacteristically well in the district,” he said, as bushfire preparedness is ramped up for the rapidly approaching summer fire season.

Mr Kreltszheim said that natural bushland, such as the Warby Range, Eldorado and Everton, were already very dry and are key areas of concern in District 23 in coming months.

He said the combination of low rainfall and increasing temperatures has meant the fire preparation work and training briefings are taking place about a month earlier than usual.

Fire restrictions could be in place as early as the first week in November depending on spring rainfall, in contrast to last year, when they were not introduced until December.

