Government buy-in sought

CATHY McGowan (MHR) was still buoyed with enthusiasm a day after the Federal Government Inquiry into Regional Development and Decentralisation public hearing in Wodonga on Thursday.

“There was an atmosphere of absolute optimism about the future and pride people felt with the projects they were doing,” Ms McGowan said.

“And another pleasing thing was the number of submissions that came from the North East.”

Ms McGowan said those who put forward submissions detailing successful outcomes and innovation in a wide range of areas just wanted the Federal Government to pay attention on how it invests its money.

“The government needs to get community buy-in no matter what the initiative or project and when that happens there will be success,” she said.

Ms McGowan said submissions ranged from cross border anomalies between Albury and Wodonga, to the need for government departments to be decentralised to improve regional employment prospects to Northeast Health Wangaratta’s pitch about the need to develop age-friendly rural communities.

