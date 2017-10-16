Land in demand



FURTHERING industrial growth within Wangaratta is poised to take a significant step forward tomorrow night.

Rural City of Wangaratta councillors will consider recommendations to both look to sell industrial land in South Wangaratta, and also adopt a revised Wangaratta Industrial Land Use Strategy 2017.

A report before council says there has been ‘strong interest’ from both new and existing businesses to acquire all of council’s remaining vacant industrial estate land in Murrell Street.

Officers and valuers have determined 11 lot sizes to maximise the land value and a final plan of subdivision is awaiting planning approval and then construction.

Councillors are expected to tomorrow night agree to seek public expressions of interest over the next month for the land’s proposed sale.

Another separate report before councillors seeks to adopt a revised Wangaratta Industrial Land Use Strategy and exhibit planning scheme amendments required for its implementation.

