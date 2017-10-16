Generous spirit runs in their family



THIS year Paxton Kneebone will participate in Wangaratta’s Relay for Life for the sixth time.

The Wangaratta West Primary School student will be joined by almost 30 other people in his team, the Merry Marchers, including his mother, Lauren.

Paxton signed up for the first time in 2011 for his grandmother who had cancer, but the event has since become something of a tradition for him and his mother as a way to honour friends and team members who have tragically lost their battle with cancer.

“We started the team for Mum but now we do it for so many other friends and people in the community who have been affected by cancer,” Lauren said.

“After the first year, we just kept coming back and I can’t see us stopping as long as there is a relay here in Wangaratta.

“We have lost team members nearly every year to cancer so we like to honour our friends.”

