Gas to ease energy crisis

Fracking ban stays, with relief years in the pipeline



Categories:

Tags:

THE Victorian Liberal Nationals’ newly unveiled policy to address our state’s energy crisis will protect Victorian jobs and industry, and bring down household bills, according to Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley).

But the benefits may not be realised for up to five years.

“It will provide cheaper gas and create more jobs while protecting our environment and farmland,” Mr McCurdy told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“Our policy keeps Victoria’s fracking ban while securing the gas resources we need.”

Mr McCurdy said he didn’t agree with changing contracts to force gas companies to divert a proportion of their export gas for the domestic market.

“They need to be honoured,” he said, indicating there were no discussions at Coalition state level, to his knowledge, to lobby federal counterparts to look at changes to export gas arrangements to relieve the supply shortage.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

