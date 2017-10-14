Brave Rosie’s story helps McHappy Day



The artwork of 10 year old Rosie Carroll of Tarrawingee, who is currently battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, will be on Big Mac boxes all over Australia today as part of activities surrounding McHappy Day.

Rosie’s work is one of six designs drawn by Australian children staying at Ronald McDonald Houses across the country, and people will be able to find out more about

Rosie and her journey through going to www.rmhc.org.au on their smartphones, where they will be transported to a Ronald McDonald House® to see firsthand video.

Rosie has been staying at Ronald McDonald House for the past four and a half months, including spending time in an isolation room to protect her from infections and undergoing treatment at the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Her father, Travis, told the Wangaratta Chronicle this week that “she was pretty excited to see her picture” on the boxes, adding that her artwork was especially touching as it depicted the Carroll family.

Rosie has been severely ill in recent months, and Travis said while it has been a confronting and stressful experience for the whole family, she has been “very brave” through it all.

“She’s such a cool kid and a tough cookie,” he said.

