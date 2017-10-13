Undecided on death vote

MP still listening to feedback, which has been ‘50/50’



Categories:

Tags:

TIM McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley) remains undecided on the eve of the assisted dying legislation being introduced to state parliament next week.

“I’m not leaning one way or the other,” Mr McCurdy told the Wangaratta Chronicle yesterday.

“I still don’t know how I will vote…I will listen to the debate in parliament and continue to listen to the electorate before I decide.”

Mr McCurdy said feedback he had received on the issue through his office and out in the street was fairly even which contradicted an OmniPoll for Andrew Denton’s pro-euthanasia group Go Gentle Australia, which had an 84 per cent of 1000 respondents saying they were in favour of assisted dying.

“That’s much higher than what I’ve seen locally, my gut feeling on feedback to me is around 50-50,” he said.

“I personally support people having choices and that’s what this bill’s about.

“I still have some concerns (with the bill) about self-medication issues but the biggest job for an MP is evaluating the community’s point of view.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

