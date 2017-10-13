Season opener for hustling Warriors



WANGARATTA Warriors open their Country Basketball League season at home against Wallan Panthers tomorrow night.

The two sides met twice last season with varying results for both of their encounters.

In round two, the Warriors exacted a clinical display of high intensity defence to win by 32 points while in their round 12 match up the Panthers tore the Warriors apart with masterful shooting ending the game early as Wallan won by 59 points.

The Warriors and Panthers will take eerily similar looking line ups into their first match up of the season according to coach Rho Fry.

“We will both have Big V guys on the court, and from all reports we will both be young,” Fry said.

“Jaak Ponsford will line up again and he is a very strong player for them.

