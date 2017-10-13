No fear in Hawks



HAMISH Busk and Joe Thomas will bolster Rovers United Bruck ahead of their monster clash with Yarrawonga Mulwala at Stan Hargreaves Oval tomorrow.

Busk returned from an overseas holiday, while Thomas arrived from England on Saturday night after the Hawks’ win over Ovens Valley United.

The Hawks handed Ovens Valley a five-wicket loss in the opening round of the WDCA season last weekend in strong preparation for their round two clash.

The Lakers are coming off a brutal 95-run win over Wangaratta Magpies with their batting firepower too much for the young Magpies to overcome.

The batting prowess of Josh Lawrence, Matt Knight and up and comer Matt Casey will push most sides this season and sets up for an almighty battle against the Hawks’ top range bowlers in Jacob Schonafinger and the in-form Jon Hyde.

Hawks captain Jordan Blades said his side will travel to Yarrawonga without fear.

