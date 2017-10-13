MORE CITY JOBS



A $1.5 million upgrade at Merriwa Industries in Wangaratta will create 21 new jobs and open up more opportunities for people with a disability to gain employment according to Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria).

The project, which was secured through State Government support, was announced by Ms Symes yesterday at Merriwa Industries’ Greta Road complex.

The upgrade will install new processing and packaging equipment and deliver structural modifications to the existing facility to integrate the new equipment and provide an estimated 20 per cent increase in productivity.

In keeping with Merriwa’s social enterprise model the new positions will be a combination of non-supported (15) and supported (6) positions.

The additional jobs will swell the total number of employees at Merriwa Industries to more than 260.

“The Victorian Government is creating new jobs for country Victorians and this project at Wangaratta has special significance as it will create 21 new jobs for people who are either low skilled, disadvantaged or have a disability,” Ms Symes said.

